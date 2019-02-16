The Salt Lake Stallions will host the Birmingham Iron on Saturday, Feb. 16 in Week 2 of the Alliance of American Football.

The Stallions lost their first AAF game to the Arizona Hotshots 38–22. Despite a close game at halftime, Hotshots quarterback John Wolford led Arizona to a win, going 18–for–29 with 275 yards and four touchdowns.

The Iron dominated in their debut, beating the Memphis Express, 26-0.

Alliance of American Football Excites With Big Plays, Big Ratings on Opening Night

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.