Tim Tebow gave Kyler Murray some honest advice before the Heisman Trophy winner chose to enter the NFL draft over pursuing a career in baseball.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at the New York Mets' spring training camp on Saturday, Tebow said he told Murray to follow his heart.

“Kyler, I think he’s a really good young man, and I think this was a really tough decision for him,” Tebow said. “He loves two sports and I can really relate to that. And he went with something that he’s been really good at lately and dominating in. When we talked about it, and we did talk about that, I just gave him the advice to follow your heart. Whatever you’re passionate about.”

Murray starred in both football and baseball during his time Oklahoma University. He led the Sooners to a 12–1 record and a College Football Playoff berth after throwing for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns, in addition to 892 rushing yards and 11 scores.

Like Murray, Tebow was also a two-sport star. The former NFL quarterback won the 2007 Heisman Trophy at Florida before becoming an All-Star at Double-A last season. Tebow was one of 13 minor players within the New York Mets system invited to participate with the major league club during spring training.

“You know what? Don’t do it for your agents, or your friends and sometimes necessarily even your family,” Tebow said he recalled telling Murray. “Do it for what’s on your heart, and don’t let other people define you. You’re going to have all these coaches that you look up to and everybody else that’s going to tell you what they think, but what’s most important is following your heart and your passion. And so, I don’t know, hopefully he did that.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.