Former Steelers WR Hines Ward: Ben Roethlisberger Has to 'Do More as a Leader'

Ward said Roethlisberger needs to stop calling out teammates in public.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 24, 2019

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward thinks Ben Roethlisberger needs to do more as a leader.

During an interview with NFL Network on Friday, Ward questioned Roethlisberger's leadership methods, suggesting the Steelers quarterback should stop calling out teammates in public.

"Ben is the leader of that team. He's been there, he's done that. I just think he has to take the initiative to kinda do more as a leader," Ward said. "Not just being able to call guys out on his radio show. Take them behind — treat them like, you know we always say we're a band of brothers — like, pull me to the side, let me know what I can do to get better."

Following Pittsburgh's Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos, Roethlisberger said wide receiver Antonio Brown should have run a flatter route on the goal line. Brown has been the subject of trade rumors after missing the regular-season finale against the Bengals due to a reported dispute with Roethlisberger. Brown opted to sit out of practice during the week following the heated argument.

Brown, who has since requested a trade, recently tweeted publicly that Roethlisberger had an "owner mentality."

Although general manager Kevin Colbert defended Roethlisberger's leadership last week, Ward believes the quarterback needs to change.

"You don't have to air it out to the public where everyone can hear," Ward said. "So I just think he needs to do a better job of that."

"It's disappointing just to hear all the talks off the field with the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's really never been the case," Ward added. "It's unfortunate. Two great talents like Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown aren't going to be on the team going into next season."

Ward spent 14 years with the Steelers, eight of them as Roethlisberger's teammate. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message