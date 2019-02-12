Steelers WR Antonio Brown Tweets Goodbye, Requests Trade: 'Time to Move On and Forward'

Brown wrote, "Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years...time to move on and forward."

By Charlotte Carroll
February 12, 2019

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown said goodbye to Pittsburgh fans in a Twitter video Tuesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Brown has not been traded or released but has officially requested a trade from the Steelers.

The 30-year-old Brown has been the subject of trade rumors after missing the regular season finale against the Bengals. Brown opted to sit out of practice during the week and there was a reported dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The two embrace at the end of the video Brown tweeted out Tuesday.

Brown was found guilty of a reckless driving charge from November, WXPI-TV reported on Tuesday. Brown did not show up for the trial and was found guilty in absence.

In January, Steelers president Art Rooney II said the team will not release Brown, but "all other options are on the table." Rooney added it would be "hard to envision" Brown still with the Steelers when they report to training camp in July.

Brown has been with the Steelers since he was drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He finished this season with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns in as many games.

