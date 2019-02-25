Colin Kaepernick discussed joining the XFL with league executives last fall, according to the Sporting News's Michael McCarthy. Kaepernick reportedly "wanted at least $20 million" to join the upstart league, per McCarthy.

Both Kaepernick and former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow turned down offers to join the Alliance of American Football in February. Kaepernick reportedly wanted $20 million from the AAF, per the Associated Press.

The AAF completed Week 3 of its inaugural season on Feb. 23 and 24. The season began on Feb. 9. The Birmingham Irons and Orlando Apollos are both 3–0 atop the East Division. The Arizona Hotshots and San Diego Fleet lead the West Division at 2–1.

Kaepernick last played in 2016. He went 28–30 as San Francisco's quarterback across five seasons, reaching Super Bowl XLVII in Feb. 2013.