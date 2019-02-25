Report: Colin Kaepernick Discussed XFL Contract, Asked for $20 Million

Kaepernick also discussed joining the Alliance of American Football.

By Michael Shapiro
February 25, 2019

Colin Kaepernick discussed joining the XFL with league executives last fall, according to the Sporting News's Michael McCarthy. Kaepernick reportedly "wanted at least $20 million" to join the upstart league, per McCarthy. 

Both Kaepernick and former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow turned down offers to join the Alliance of American Football in February. Kaepernick reportedly wanted $20 million from the AAF, per the Associated Press

The AAF completed Week 3 of its inaugural season on Feb. 23 and 24. The season began on Feb. 9. The Birmingham Irons and Orlando Apollos are both 3–0 atop the East Division. The Arizona Hotshots and San Diego Fleet lead the West Division at 2–1. 

Kaepernick last played in 2016. He went 28–30 as San Francisco's quarterback across five seasons, reaching Super Bowl XLVII in Feb. 2013. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message