Report: Raiders Reach Agreement to Play at the Oakland Coliseum in 2019

The Raiders will play the 2019 season in the Oakland Coliseum before their scheduled move to Las Vegas.

By Tristan Jung
February 25, 2019

The Oakland Raiders have reached an agreement with the Coliseum Authority to play in Oakland for the 2019 season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. 

Raiders owner Mark Davis had previously backed out of a one-year, $7.5 million lease to play in the Coliseum when the City of Oakland filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL. However, the Raiders failed to negotiate a deal for Oracle Park in San Francisco or Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. After being spurned by any locations, the Raiders will play at the Coliseum for a 25th season. 

The Raiders are still planning to move to a 65,000-seat Las Vegas stadium in 2020, but they have also negotiated an option to remain in the Coliseum for 2020 if the Las Vegas location is not ready. 

MCCANN: Oakland Sues NFL, Claims it Violated Own Rules in Approving Raiders' Move to Vegas

The agreement is expected to be confirmed at an city board meeting on Friday or next Tuesday. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message