The Oakland Raiders have reached an agreement with the Coliseum Authority to play in Oakland for the 2019 season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Raiders owner Mark Davis had previously backed out of a one-year, $7.5 million lease to play in the Coliseum when the City of Oakland filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL. However, the Raiders failed to negotiate a deal for Oracle Park in San Francisco or Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. After being spurned by any locations, the Raiders will play at the Coliseum for a 25th season.

The Raiders are still planning to move to a 65,000-seat Las Vegas stadium in 2020, but they have also negotiated an option to remain in the Coliseum for 2020 if the Las Vegas location is not ready.

The agreement is expected to be confirmed at an city board meeting on Friday or next Tuesday.