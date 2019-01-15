There may be a last ditch effort to keep the Raiders in Oakland for the 2019 season before the team relocates to Las Vegas.

The Bay Area News Group reports that the Coliseum Authority and the Raiders will meet Friday to discuss options for the upcoming season.

Part of the meeting's agenda is to mull over lease extension terms for the 2019 season.

"Yes, there still is a possibility that an agreement can be reached, (I''m) not sure what the odds are, but still possible," executive director Scott McKibben told the Bay Area News Group. "Once the Raiders have completed all their research on other places we will sit down and talk one last time."

The city of Oakland sued the Raiders last month, citing the team's move to Las Vegas as illegal and they want to be compensated for financial losses. After the lawsuit was filed, Raiders owner Mark Davis yanked the $7.5 million lease proposal for the 2019 season.

The Raiders are set to move into a 65,000-seat, $1.8 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip in August 2020.

NFL officials said they need to know where the Raiders are going to play soon so they can finalize the schedule for the 2019 season.

If no deal is done, ther stadium options for the Raiders include Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants, as well as SDCCU Stadium in San Diego. Even, Tucson, Arizona said they were interested in hosting the team for a year.