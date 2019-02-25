Robert Kraft Affidavit Details Two Massage Parlor Visits, Including on Morning of AFC Title Game

Kraft was charged with first-degree solicitation of prostitution by the state attorney's office in Palm Beach County, Fla., on Monday.

By Kaelen Jones
February 25, 2019

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with two separate counts of first-degree solicitation of prostitution by state attorney Dave Aronberg in Palm Beach County, Fla., on Monday.

The offense, ruled first-degree misdemeanors, is punishable by up to a year in jail. Additionally, the offenders are punished with a $5,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. There is potential for the prison sentence to be increased from 60 days up to a year.

Kraft's scheduled court date is April 24th, but he does not have to appear; his lawyer can appear for him.

Last week, Kraft was charged in connection with a wide investigation into Florida massage parlors being used for prostitution and human trafficking. Kraft is one of 25 people faced with charges.

The Palm Beach state attorney has released all probable affidavits, including Kraft's. Aronberg also addresed reports that a bigger name was involved in the investigation but said that was a "false rumor."

Police said that there is video evidence revealing Kraft was involved in sex acts twice at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Kraft was seen at the spa on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, soliciting prostitution, according to prosecutors. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City on Jan. 20.

Video has not been made available to the public.

Below is a transcription of the prosecutor' charging document surrounding Kraft's involvement in the matter. (Warning: the following includes an explicit narrative of the alleged, illicit activity that took place.)

"On Sunday, January 20th, 2019, video surveillance was conducted at the target business. At approximately 1059 hrs, Kraft entered the business through the front door where he paid cash at the front desk to an Asian female, previously identified as [REDACTED] which was captured on JPPD Cam 5. [REDACTED] escorted Kraft to a room identified as JPPD Cam 2. There, the two hugged each other and Kraft took off all of clothing, laid face up on the massage table and [REDACTED] hugged him again. At approximately 1102 hrs. [REDACTED] began manipulating Kraft's penis and testicles and then put her head down by his penis. This went on for several minutes. After a few minutes, [REDACTED] wiped Kraft in the area of his genitals with a white towel, helped him get dressed and hugged him again. Kraft gave [REDACTED] a $100 bill plus at least one other unidentifiable bill. Kraft left the room at approximately 1113 hrs."

"Based on the aforementioned investigation, I have probable cause to believe Robert K. Kraft did solicit, induce, entice, or procure another to commit prostitution, lewdness, or assignation, contrary to Florida Statute 796.07(5)(a)1."

Kraft released a statement through a spokesperson when he was initially charged and said, “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting any further.”

Robert Kraft Charged With Soliciting Prostitution: Potential Defenses, How the NFL Might Respond

The Patriots have yet to release a statement. The NFL said that it is "aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments."

Kraft, 77, has owned the Patriots for 25 years. The franchise won its sixth championship during his tenure after winning Super Bowl LIII earlier in the month. According to Forbes, Kraft is worth $6.6 billion. He purchased the Patriots for $172 million in 1994.

