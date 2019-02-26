A lawsuit filed by Bengals season ticket holder Scott Poston claims he needed total reconstructive surgery on his right shoulder after slipping and falling in a substance used to clean vomit while attending Cincinnati's home game against the Steelers on Oct. 14, according to Kevin Grasha of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

According to the suit, Poston fell while walking into the bathroom. He alleges he slipped because the D-Vour absorbent powder used to clean vomit in one of the bathroom stalls was tracked through the facility because the custodial staff used too much of it and didn't follow the cleaning instructions, which call for a small amount to be used and then picked up a minute later.

The powder is designed to change "smelly liquids into an odorless semi-solid mass for fast, easy clean-up."

The suit added that other people slipped in the same area as Poston, who went to a medical area in the stadium after falling backward on his right shoulder. He was given a sling and told he had "a minor soft tissue injury." After going to a doctor the next day and then being sent to a specialist who ordered an MRI, the lawsuit claims Poston learned he tore three rotator cuff muscles, dislocated his bicep and strained two other muscles.

Along with the Bengals, he is also suing Hamilton County and Aramark Business Facililties, the company that provides custodial services at Paul Brown Stadium. According to the lawsuit, the Bengals say Hamilton County is responsible for compensating Poston for his injuries. Poston, a season ticket holder for more than 20 years, is currently still in rehabilitation for the injury.

And to add insult to injury, the Bengals lost the game to the rival Steelers 28-21.