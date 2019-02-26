Signed Tom Brady Rookie Card Sells for Record $400,100 at Auction

The sale marks the highest price tag in history for a football card. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 26, 2019

A signed Tom Brady rookie card sold at auction for $400,100 on Monday. The historic sale marks the highest price tag in history for a football card.

There were only 100 copies made of the Brady rookie card, and just two were in good enough shape to "receive a grade of 9 or higher by Beckett Grading Services", according to ESPN. Beckett Grading Services judges card quality on a scale of 1-10. 

"This sale was record-setting but also largely predicted," PWCC Marketplace CEO Brett Huigens told ESPN. "The trading card market is rapidly maturing among tangible asset investors and record prices are becoming increasingly frequent, especially among the market's most desired issues."

The sale of Brady's card pales in comparison to the top prices for rare baseball cards. The T206 Honus Wagner card fetched $3.1 million in 2016 and a 1952 Micky Mantle card sold for $2.88 million in April 2018. 

Brady's string of accomplishments, however, warrants the $400,000 price tag for his rookie card. The Michigan product won his sixth Super Bowl on Feb. 3 and Brady cleared both the 70,000-yard and 500-touchdown threshold in 2018. He is 207–60 as a starter in the regular season along with an NFL-record 30 postseason wins. Brady is also a three-time MVP. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message