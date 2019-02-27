Golden Tate said he would be a fan of becoming Tom Brady's newest weapon when he appeared on the latest episode of the Prostyle Podcast.

Tate is entering his 10th year in the NFL and will be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year gets started. While discussing how he'd like to win another Super Bowl before his career is up, Tate explained just what it is about the Patriots that would make him attracted to New England.

"Man, I would love it," Tate said. "I would love it. That organization, they've proven to be champions year in and year out. They work hard, for sure. But you know where you're going to be at the end of the season. You're going to be looking at not going to the playoffs, but you're going to be looking at maybe a first-round bye, which is key.

"You gotta admire that organization. They do things right. They've been doing it for a long, long, long time. So, I'd definitely love to be a part of something like that and catch a few passes from ol' Tommy Boy. Julian [Edelman] is a buddy of mine. I'm real good buddies with him and I've heard good things. Kyle Van Noy, who got traded from Detroit and has been there and has been balling out since, has said great things about the organization. I definitely would not mind going over there for sure."

Tate was drafted by the Seahawks in the second round in 2010 and spent four seasons there, helping the team win Super Bowl XLVIII. He then spent four and a half seasons with the Lions before getting traded to the Eagles in the middle of last season.

He's caught at least three touchdowns every season since 2011 and he went for more than 1,000 yards in three of his four full seasons in Detroit. Tate also caught the game-winning touchdown in Philadelphia's wild-card playoff win over the Bears.

The Patriots looked to add some depth at wide receiver last season and traded for Josh Gordon. However, he was forced to miss the end of the season and the playoff run because he had to check into rehab.

Tate, who turns 31 in August, also reached the Pro Bowl in 2014.