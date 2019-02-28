Robert Kraft Pleads Not Guilty to Solicitation of Prostitution

Robert Kraft pleaded not guilty to two separate misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution. His attorney also requested a non-jury trial. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 28, 2019

Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two separate misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution, court records show. 

In a filing to Florida's 15th Judicial Circuit Court, Kraft’s attorney, Jack A. Goldberger, also requested a non-jury trial.

Kraft's arraignment was originally scheduled for April 24, but the hearing was moved to March 27. 

Kraft was charged by state attorney Dave Aronberg in Palm Beach County, Fla., on Monday. The plea comes after Kraft was one of 25 people charged last week in a statewide investigation into the use of massage parlors for prostitution and human trafficking. 

According to police, there is video evidence showing Kraft involved in sex acts twice at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Prosecutors allege he was seen at the spa on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, with the second visit coming hours before the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship in Kansas City. 

Kraft released a statement through a spokesperson when he was initially charged and said, "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting any further."

