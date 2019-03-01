Report: Cowboys DE David Irving Suspended Indefinitely for Substance Abuse Violation

Irving was reportedly suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

By Michael Shapiro
March 01, 2019

Cowboys defensive end David Irving was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Irving's suspension follows an indefinite ban for teammate Randy Gregory on Tuesday. The defensive end served four-game suspensions to start both 2017 and 2018 after violating the league's substance policy.

Irving tallied just one sack in two games last season after a career-year in 2017. He has 12.5 career sacks since his rookie season in 2015.

The Iowa State product is currently a free agent. The Cowboys do not intend to re-sign Irving, according to NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman.

Dallas ranked No. 6 in the NFL in points allowed last season. The Cowboys ended 2018 with 39 sacks, tied for 16th. The Chiefs and Steelers led the NFL with 52 team sacks.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message