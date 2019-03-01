Cowboys defensive end David Irving was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Irving's suspension follows an indefinite ban for teammate Randy Gregory on Tuesday. The defensive end served four-game suspensions to start both 2017 and 2018 after violating the league's substance policy.

Irving tallied just one sack in two games last season after a career-year in 2017. He has 12.5 career sacks since his rookie season in 2015.

The Iowa State product is currently a free agent. The Cowboys do not intend to re-sign Irving, according to NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman.

Dallas ranked No. 6 in the NFL in points allowed last season. The Cowboys ended 2018 with 39 sacks, tied for 16th. The Chiefs and Steelers led the NFL with 52 team sacks.