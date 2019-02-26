Cowboys pass-rusher Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substances abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday, "Certainly he has his challenges, continues to have them. I don’t think those things go away. We’re going to keep working and cheering for him. ... I think he’s just got to take the next step both on and off the field."

Gregory was reinstated on a conditional basis in July. At that point, the defensive end had been suspended without pay since January 2017 for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Following his reinstatement, it was reported in September that Gregory may face another suspension for suffering a "substance-related relapse" in August. This season, Gregory recorded 19 solo tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

The 2017 suspension was his third violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The 26-year-old Gregory was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft despite a drug violation at the combine.