Report: Cowboys DE Randy Gregory Suspended Indefinitely for Violating Substance Abuse Policy

Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Getty Images

Cowboys pass-rusher Randy Gregory has reportedly been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substances abuse policy.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 26, 2019

Cowboys pass-rusher Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substances abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

According to the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday, "Certainly he has his challenges, continues to have them. I don’t think those things go away. We’re going to keep working and cheering for him. ... I think he’s just got to take the next step both on and off the field."

Gregory was reinstated on a conditional basis in July. At that point, the defensive end had been suspended without pay since January 2017 for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Following his reinstatement, it was reported in September that Gregory may face another suspension for suffering a "substance-related relapse" in August. This season, Gregory recorded 19 solo tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

The 2017 suspension was his third violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The 26-year-old Gregory was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft despite a drug violation at the combine.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message