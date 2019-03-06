Rankings are based on the reporting of Kalyn Kahler. Player bios written by Gary Gramling. All measurements from the combine.

1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

Height: 6' 33⁄ 4 " | Weight: 266 pounds

He’s flexible and fast enough to dip and bend around the edge, quick and powerful enough to line up inside and shoot gaps as an interior rusher on obvious passing downs, and has the heavy hands to bully blockers as an edge-setter. Bosa is enough of an athlete to make the transition to 3-4 outside linebacker. No one cares about his decision to leave school mid-season, and his medicals are clean after a season-ending core injury.

2. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 303 pounds

There is probably no such thing as a “next Aaron Donald,” but Williams comes close. His initial quickness, flexibility, hand usage and motor make him exceptionally slippery. A first-year starter in 2018, he was facing constant double teams by the second half of the year and was still often unblockable. Despite limited playing time at Alabama, his instincts are exceptional. He has an innate feel for locating the ball—no one trips up quarterbacks trying to escape the front of the pocket more often than Williams does. He should be an immediate quality starter with All-Pro potential.

3. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Height: 6' 47⁄ 8 " | Weight: 262 pounds

The most improved player among 2019 draft prospects, Allen added weight going into his senior year but didn’t sacrifice any athleticism. He enters the NFL with an advanced array of pass-rush moves to go along with the initial quickness, bendability and closing speed to become a dominant pass-rusher off the edge. He has also proven capable of dropping into coverage. He plays a little light against the run and would be ideal as a 3-4 outside linebacker, but 4-3 teams will figure out a way to use him because of his pass-rush value.

4. Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

Height: 6' 43⁄ 8 " | Weight: 277 pounds

He’s a bit like 2019’s answer to Jadeveon Clowney, an elite talent whose collegiate production doesn’t match up with his traits. Effort is not an issue—Gary is a relentless battler with a motor as good as anyone’s. There’s a lack of refinement in his game though, as he primarily relies on his explosive athleticism to try to go through blockers rather than coming up with a plan to get around them. He might ultimately be better as an early-down edge defender who reduces inside as a pass-rusher. The bottom line is that there are few prospects with this combination of size, strength and explosive athleticism. It will be up to a coaching staff to get the most out of him at the next level.

5. Devin White, STACK LB, LSU

Height: 6' 0" | Weight: 237 pounds

He doesn’t quite have the instincts of last year’s top linebacker prospect, Bears rising star Roquan Smith, but White is bigger and just as fast. He’s still learning the position—he was considered a top recruit as a running back before moving to defense full-time his freshman year at LSU—and made major strides as a junior. His football character will encourage NFL evaluators, and if he stays on this trajectory White has a chance to be a special player at the next level.

6. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Height: 6' 17⁄ 8 " | Weight: 287 pounds

You wish he was a little bigger, but he moves like a linebacker 50 pounds lighter. Oliver faced three years of double-teams at Houston and has the quickness and athleticism to disrupt as a 3-technique, even if he gives some ground as a run defender. He battled knee problems last season and teams will have to figure out what they think of the Jacket-Gate scandal with now-former Houston coach Major Applewhite, a proud moment for everyone involved.

7. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Height: 6' 53⁄ 4 " | Weight: 260 pounds

He’s still a work-in-progress, and Sweat’s lack of ideal bend and limited hand use too often lead to him getting pushed past the pocket. But his combination of length (353⁄ 4 -inch arms!), explosive athleticism and high motor add up to the makings of an impact edge rusher.

8. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Height: 5' 10" | Weight: 220 pounds

Jacobs has the blend of speed and power you look for in an early-down workhorse. He’s also a natural as a pass-catcher, solid in the screen game and showing the ability to pluck it away from his frame like a receiver when working downfield. He logged only 299 touches in his three seasons at Alabama—there’s plenty of tread left on the tires—though a workhorse load could be an adjustment after just one 20-carry game in his collegiate career.

9. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Height: 6' 43⁄ 4 " | Weight: 251 pounds

An athletic tight end who also blocks people? It’s true! Hockenson has a blend of athleticism and physicality rarely seen in collegiate tight ends. He’s going to be a plus in the run game, and he’s a pass-catching threat too, a fluid mover with the ability to create separation and tough to bring down with the ball in his hands.

10. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Height: 6' 33⁄ 8 " | Weight: 231 pounds

He’s as much of a classic pocket passer as you’ll find among top QB prospects in this era. Haskins is a power thrower with the willingness to test tight windows, and can get the ball into those tight spots with velocity even after he’s moved off his spot. He’s a quiet mover within the pocket, keeping his eyes downfield and moving through progressions with good tempo. He’s also a serviceable athlete who can pick up yards as an occasional scrambler and can be used—though sparingly—on read-option plays. There’s always concern with one-year starters, as opponents haven’t had a chance to truly dissect their games and scheme to take away their strengths, but Haskins encouragingly bounced back from a mid-season lull and finished strong. Multiple MMQB staffers were told he aced chalk-talk sessions at the combine. It’s impossible to compare Haskins and Kyler Murray head-to-head because they’re so different stylistically, making them more 1 and 1A in this draft class.

11. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Height: 5' 101⁄ 8 " | Weight: 207 pounds

Murray is an electrifying talent, not only breathtaking with the ball in his hands but a strong-armed, cerebral passer who was able to negotiate throwing lanes within the pocket at the college level and torch defenses downfield when extending plays outside the pocket. He was aided by an outstanding system and superior supporting cast in college, and the geometry of the NFL is different—space is at a premium due to the centered hashmarks and the speed of defenders (not to mention a more evenly dispersed talent pool). Vision from the pocket, the most efficient and effective launching point for pass designs, will be an issue. Of the 37 quarterbacks 6' 1" or shorter to finish top-10 in Heisman voting since Doug Flutie in 1984 not moved off the position before the draft, only nine became NFL starters, and the number who became stars (or are on a trajectory to become stars) can be counted on one hand (Vick, Brees, Wilson, Mayfield). Murray will have to protect himself even more aggressively than Russell Wilson does as his build is not as sturdy. But Murray’s out-of-structure playmaking ability makes him capable of busting the most well-schemed defenses. Leadership remains a question after the combine—Murray didn’t assuage fears about his lack of an alpha personality (a trait that boosted Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, among others, in recent years). That won’t stop him from becoming a star at the next level, but he might not fit every culture.

12. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Height: 6' 31⁄ 4 " | Weight: 315 pounds

An electric athlete at 300-plus pounds, Wilkins was considered a team leader on a dominant Clemson defense and should immediately provide an interior disruptor who can wreck the backfield. He has some limits against the run, but that’s a trade off most teams can live with.

13. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Height: 6' 17⁄ 8 " | Weight: 185 pounds

A long, fluid and fast cover corner, Williams has the physical traits and ball skills to be a dominant “Seattle-style” corner. Though opponents are going to test his willingness to tackle early on.

14. Jawaan Taylor, OT/G, Florida

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 312 pounds

A massive right tackle who dropped significant weight over the course of his collegiate career, Taylor is a very good mover for his size, capable of holding up on the outside. He also packs the kind of power to dominate in the run game. He could have a future at guard, where he could be a star if he can adjust to the cerebral requirements of the position.

15. Jonah Williams, OT/G, Alabama

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 300 pounds

Williams’s combination of good physical traits and great understanding of angles and technique should allow him to hold up at tackle in the NFL. A team might prefer to try him inside, where he has the traits and toughness to become a star, and where his lack of ideal length (335⁄ 8 -inch arms) and good-but-not-great athleticism will be mitigated.

16. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Height: 6' 33⁄ 8 " | Weight: 228 pounds

He’s built like a linebacker and runs like a track star, and Metcalf showed that off during combine week. Change-of-direction skills (he tested exceedingly poorly at the combine) are an issue and could limit his route tree, and he has an injury history that limited to 21 games in his collegiate career (a foot injury as a freshman and a season-ending neck injury last year). He will likely need some developmental time, but at the very least he’ll take the top off a defense and make some plays on manufactured touches. (And in case it comes up on trivia night: He’s the son of long-time Bears offensive lineman Terrence Metcalf and nephew of former all-purpose back and all-time kickoff return yardage leader Eric Metcalf.)

17. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Height: 5' 11" | Weight: 193 pounds

He’s a press corner who plays bigger than his listed height thanks to competitiveness and especially long arms (32 inches); Baker can stay with anyone underneath. But his average speed could make him a liability covering downfield—he might be relegated to Cover-2 defenses where he has help over the top.

18. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

Height: 6' 43⁄ 8 " | Weight: 264 pounds

He has good size, good athleticism, good power—he’s a good player with enough bend to threaten the edge. Ferrell is not an elite athlete and it’s fair to wonder how much playing alongside Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence helped, but he would seem to be a safe pick, likely to become a quality No. 2 edge player with a chance to emerge as a star in his own right.

19. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 315 pounds

The closest thing to a classic “left tackle” prospect in this class, Dillard has the requisite athleticism to mirror speed on the outside, even if he has less-than-ideal length (331⁄ 2 -inch arms). The bigger question is functional strength. He’ll appeal to pass-happy offenses (i.e. 90% of the current NFL).

20. Devin Bush, STACK LB, Michigan

Height: 5' 11" | Weight: 234 pounds

His father (and namesake) was a 1995 first-round pick of Atlanta and member of the 1999 Super Bowl champion Rams as a safety, and Bush is a similar kind of athlete (including the defensive back size). He’s an instinctive, rangy inside linebacker who also brings value on third downs in coverage and as a blitzer. He’ll just need to be covered up due to the lack of size.

21. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Height: 6' 43⁄ 4 " | Weight: 249 pounds

A long, lanky and flexible edge bender, Burns should make an immediate impact as a pass-rusher. However, his lack of bulk limits him as a run defender.

22. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Height: 6' 41⁄ 2 " | Weight: 342 pounds

A rare athlete at 340-plus pounds, Lawrence dominates as a run defender—a decade ago, he would have been a top-10 lock. He flashes as a pass-rusher but his development in that area seemed to stagnate (6.5 sacks as a freshman, 3.5 combined as a sophomore and junior). At worse, he’s an early-down force who comes off the field on obvious passing downs, but an NFL position coach might be able to unlock some more third-down value.

23. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Height: 5' 93⁄ 8 " | Weight: 166 pounds

One of the fastest players in this draft class, Brown will threaten to take the top off a defense. He is also dangerous as a RAC threat in space, capable of delivering big plays when the ball gets into his hands early. Those two attributes alone make him a high-floor prospect in a class full of boom-or-bust receiver prospects. But he’s small with a thin frame that can’t carry much more weight—that could preclude him from being a more complete receiver at the next level. He’s also working his way back from foot surgery for a LisFranc injury.

24. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Height: 5' 103⁄ 4 " | Weight: 190 pounds

An undersized ball hawk who thrives in off coverage, Murphy played a lot of boundary corner despite his lack of size at Washington. His instincts and quickness transitioning out of his backpedal allow him to get his hands on a lot of passes (a la former UW corner Marcus Peters). He’s also aggressive and physical as a tackler despite being undersized. The biggest issue is a middling length/speed combination—he could be limited to the slot in the NFL, where his safety help is built in.

25. Cody Ford, OT/G, Oklahoma

Height: 6' 33⁄ 4 " | Weight: 329 pounds

Ford dropped weight and delivered a breakout season stepping in at right tackle last year. His future might be inside, where he made his seven starts as a freshman and sophomore. He’s exceptionally nimble for his size, but offers more value as a mauling run-blocker than pass protector, where he could be exposed by NFL speed on the edge.

26. Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

Height: 6' 23⁄ 4 " | Weight: 281 pounds

He continues to grow from pure athlete to football player, putting together a breakout year as a junior. Jones is purely an upfield penetrator who will be restricted to playing 3-technique in a 4-3 defense, but interior disruptors are in demand in the modern NFL. He’ll be a nice consolation prize for anyone who had their heart set on Ed Oliver.

27. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Height: 5' 113⁄ 4 " | Weight: 206 pounds

The cousin of Hall of Fame defensive back Herb Adderley, Nasir Adderley played cornerback and safety at Delaware. He is fluid, rangy ball hawk in centerfield, and capable of matching up in man coverage with most slot receivers. He also has a physical edge despite being on the small side for a safety. His instincts are good, though he got away with the occasional misstep against FCS offenses—teams might worry about having him as the last line of defense early in his career.

28. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Height: 6' 33⁄ 4 " | Weight: 228 pounds

His arm talent is as good as anyone’s in this class; he’ll stress defenses vertically and horizontally with his arm and has the athleticism to threaten with his legs, extending plays as a passer and picking up yardage as a runner (867 yards and 6.1 per-rushing attempt for his collegiate career). Shaky receiver play cut into his completion percentage early in his career (54.5% as a freshman through junior, 62.9% last year), but Lock is also streaky due to some bad habits that keep popping up. He has a Flacco/Cutler-like habit to drift back for no particular reason and rely solely on that arm talent. A career 52.5 completion percentage and 13-to-14 TD/INT ratio over 10 career games against ranked opponents is concerning as well.

29. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Height: 6' 41⁄ 8 " | Weight: 249 pounds

Fant is more of a super-sized wide receiver, occasionally (but not often) showing up as a run-blocker but consistently threatening as a receiving option. He’s a bit raw and needs to play with more physicality at the catch point, but his speed allows him to run away from defenders on crossers and vertical routes, and he’s a threat to pick up chunks after the catch.

30. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 300 pounds

A torn ACL during draft prep will likely cost him his rookie year, but until the injury Simmons was a top-five prospect in this class. He has tree trunks for legs, overwhelming quickness and is an absolute maestro with his hands, a terror on twists and stunts up front. He has the tools to develop into a dominant player lining up at 3-technique or as a nose shade. Teams will have to look into a 2016 incident during which Simmons repeatedly struck a woman who was in a physical altercation with his sister (he pleaded no contest to simple assault).

31. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

Height: 6' 61⁄ 2 " | Weight: 295 pounds

An athletic and uniquely long interior line prospect, Tillery could be molded in a number of different ways, as a nose shade or 3-technique in an even front, or as a 3-4 end. Originally recruited as an offensive lineman, he’s still a work-in-progress on the defensive side of the ball. But when it clicked for him, he was dominant (see the wreckage he left in his wake against Stanford last September).

32. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

Height: 6' 1" | Weight: 195 pounds

He became the leader of Alabama’s secondary in his only full season as a starter, and Thompson’s length and range as a centerfielder translates to the pros (even after the Tide’s shaky finish to last season). He might be an adventure early on, but more reps should lead to more consistency in his reads.

33. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

Height: 6' 43⁄ 8 " | Weight: 255 pounds

He broke Terrell Suggs’s FBS career sacks record, and Ferguson has the speed, power and length to become a quality pass-rusher in the NFL. He converts speed to power and effectively uses his length to keep blockers out of his frame. He doesn’t have elite athletic traits and might be a bit undersized to play with his hand in the dirt as a 4-3 end, but should develop into at least a quality No. 2 edge rusher.

34. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

Height: 5' 113⁄ 4 " | Weight: 208 pounds

He’s not the rangiest free safety, but Rapp is instinctive and as sure an open-field tackler as you’ll find among this year’s DB prospects, playing bigger than his size. He might not be ideal as a single-high safety or an in-the-box thumper, but with his well-rounded skillset and football character he should be an early starter in a defense that utilizes split safeties and moves him around.

35. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Height: 6' 01⁄ 2 " | Weight: 226 pounds

A big slot receiver at Ole Miss, Brown is a catch-and-run specialist who walls off defenders with his frame and picks up chunks of yards after the catch. He’s a fairly one-dimensional player, and some NFL teams will be scared off due to the struggles of Laquon Treadwell, a first-round bust from Ole Miss, but Brown’s blend of explosiveness and size are very appealing.

36. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Height: 6' 23⁄ 8 " | Weight: 242 pounds

The son of the former Saints first-round tight end of the same name, Smith has the speed to threaten up the seam and make plays running after the catch, and enough strength to play in-line and hold his own as a run blocker. He needs to become a little more nuanced as a receiver, as he made plays on contested catches but didn’t create a lot of separation against collegiate defenders. Still, his well-rounded game gives him a good chance to become a quality starter.

37. N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

Height: 6' 23⁄ 8 " | Weight: 228 pounds

It’s tricky to project contested-catch specialists from college to the NFL. But it’s also hard to ignore the strength, body control, competitiveness and knack for making late adjustments downfield that made Harry a force at the collegiate level.

38. Garrett Bradbury, C, N.C. State

Height: 6' 27⁄ 8 " | Weight: 306 pounds

He’s on the small side and a bit underpowered—massive NFL nose tackles will give him problems. But Bradbury is an outstanding athlete and thrives on reach blocks. Along with his high football IQ, he has star potential in a scheme heavy on outside-zone runs.

39. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

Height: 6' 25⁄ 8 " | Weight: 258 pounds

The biggest dud of combine week, Polite weighed in heavy, then worked out and interviewed poorly in Indy (a surprise considering he didn’t have a reputation for baggage coming out of Gainesville). His collegiate tape remains a positive though, as Polite is a burner off the edge, a twitched-up mover and frenetic as a pass rusher, highlighted by a big-time spin move.

40. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

Height: 5' 113⁄ 4 " | Weight: 192 pounds

A transfer from Presbyterian, Ya-Sin starred in his lone season at the FBS level. He’s at his best in off-coverage, where he shows good quickness and instincts, and he has enough speed and the long arms (32-inch arms) to play press coverage as well. He brings scheme versatility and should be a starter early on in his career.

41. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Height: 6' 51⁄ 8 " | Weight: 221 pounds

He probably has the lowest ceiling of the consensus top four QBs in this class—Jones has size, good athleticism, accuracy (including as a deep-ball thrower) and toughness in the pocket, but his arm strength is middling for an NFL starter. His pedigree as a David Cutcliffe product and connection to the Manning brothers will make teams feel good about his floor. He has some similarities to Mitchell Trubisky, capable of creating with his legs but increasingly inaccurate when moving on to second and third reads and picking up a lot of statistical production on RPOs and screens.

42. Mack Wilson, STACK LB, Alabama

Height: 6' 11⁄ 8 " | Weight: 240 pounds

He’s a three-down inside linebacker, with the size and strength to thump on early downs and very good instincts when dropping into zone coverage with his eyes on the quarterback. He can be hesitant against misdirection and was too often late as a run defender last season. He has the physical traits to become a star, but has some work to do.

43. Dalton Risner, G/C/OT, Kansas State

Height: 6' 43⁄ 4 " | Weight: 310 pounds

Risner started his career at center before moving to right tackle for the past three seasons. He’s an average athlete, but his toughness, strong base, heavy hands and recognition skills would translate well inside, where he’s more likely to become a quality starter.

44. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

Height: 5' 103⁄ 4 " | Weight: 195 pounds

Undersized but quick-footed and competitive, Love was one of the best cover corners in college football last year. He got run by a couple times in college and might not have the long speed to play outside at his size, but he could become one of the league’s better slot corners in coverage and is much better in run support than his size suggests.

45. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

Height: 5' 111⁄ 2 " | Weight: 205 pounds

More of an undersized linebacker, Abram will make an immediate impact playing the run as a box safety and as an open-field tackler. The question is whether or not he’ll hold up in coverage—he might be relegated to more of a sub-package linebacker role on third downs.

46. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

Height: 5' 117⁄ 8 " | Weight: 205 pounds

He enters the NFL as more of a gadget weapon out of the slot, but the increased use of fly sweep action plays to Campbell’s strengths. He’s electric with the ball in his hands and has the speed to threaten deep, though he’s unrefined as a route runner and inconsistent tracking the ball on deeper routes.

47. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

Height: 5' 107⁄ 8 " | Weight: 210 pounds

He was a swiss-army knife in Florida’s secondary, playing centerfield, in the box and over the slot. As his instincts improve with more reps he could be a suitable centerfielder down the line. He’s a bit light to play close to the line of scrimmage, but his ability to match up with slot receivers should earn him early playing time in the NFL.

48. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

Height: 6' 11⁄ 2 " | Weight: 199 pounds

Mullen is long and physical at the line of scrimmage. He can be a little stiff when flipping his hips and had good-not-great long speed, putting him at risk of getting beat deep. It’s also fair to wonder how much he was aided playing behind college football’s best front four last season. Still, he has a good blend of length and athleticism, and teams that emphasize length in their corners will see him as a fairly high-ceiling prospect.

49. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

Height: 6' 13⁄ 4 " | Weight: 192 pounds

A converted wide receiver still learning the position, Layne has ideal length (33-inch arms) and the fluid athleticism to mirror more effectively than most big corners. As he becomes more instinctive and begins making more plays on the ball, he could emerge as a quality starter with a chance to top out as a star.

50. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

Height: 6' 51⁄ 4 " | Weight: 310 pounds

He has the requisite combination of length, size and quickness to play tackle in the NFL, but Little plays with occasionally poor balance and an overall lack of functional strength. With more consistency, he’ll be a quality starter in the NFL.

51. Zach Allen, DL, Boston College

Height: 6' 41⁄ 8 " | Weight: 281 pounds

Allen is a powerful lineman with the size, play strength and relentless motor to collapse the pocket, but he lacks the explosive athleticism to live in the backfield. His best fit is playing end in a 3-4 defense, but he could unlock some pass-rush value playing edge in an even front on early downs, then moving inside on passing downs.

52. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M

Height: 6' 37⁄ 8 " | Weight: 303 pounds

A sturdy pivot with good athleticism, McCoy doesn’t have the ceiling of the draft’s top center (N.C. State’s Garrett Bradbury) but should be a long-term starter in the NFL.

53. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

Height: 5' 111⁄ 4 " | Weight: 214 pounds

Viewed as a potential first-round pick during his junior year, Samuel wasn’t quite the same after breaking his leg in 2017. He’s an ultra-competitive catch-and-run threat who offers value in the return game as well. In his second-to-last collegiate game he lit up Clemson in Death Valley (10 catches, 210 yards, 3 TDs).

54. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

Height: 6' 15⁄ 8 " | Weight: 205 pounds

He was All-Big Ten as a junior as Penn State’s third corner, and Oruwariye continued to improve last season. He’s not an elite athlete or a burner, but he’s physical and has a good blend of size and movement skills, profiling as a likely quality starter with a relatively high floor.

55. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

Height: 5' 71⁄ 2 " | Weight: 203 pounds

Singletary is a pinball-type runner who has exceptional contact balance thanks to a low center of gravity. He’s also outstanding in the passing game, among the top pass catchers coming out of this year’s RB group. A lack of elite top-end speed might limit his big-play ability, but there’s something of a poor man’s Alvin Kamara look to his game.

56. Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

Height: 6' 11⁄ 4 " | Weight: 199 pounds

The brother of Falcons 2018 first-round receiver Calvin Ridley, Riley is a little bigger and not as fast. But he has great feel as a route runner and some of the best hands in this class, his excellent body control allowing him to play with a huge catch radius. He’s not a big-play threat, but Ridley has a good chance to emerge as a quality starter.

57. Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

Height: 6' 35⁄ 8 " | Weight: 211 pounds

He’s raw, and he has some of the problems typical of tall corners (chance-of-direction issues) and middling long speed (exacerbated by his disappointing 4.64 forty at the combine). But Williams is a fluid athlete with the long arms and play strength to dominate as a press corner. There is talent to mold.

58. Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

Height: 5' 83⁄ 8 " | Weight: 208 pounds

An undersized but electrifying back, Henderson thrives running outside. He gets to top speed quickly and has the ability to run away from tacklers, as well as the receiving skills to move around the formation. He might not be much of a threat between the tackles, but Henderson’s big-play ability is what offenses are looking for.

59. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State

Height: 6' 47⁄ 8 " | Weight: 318 pounds

He was asked to play as an undersized nose tackle in ASU’s 3-3-5 alignment, but Wren offers the athletic traits to be a disruptive force as a nose shade or 3-technique. The lack of collegiate production will turn teams off, but Wren has the traits to become a much more effective player at the next level in an even front.

60. Vosean Joseph, STACK LB, Florida

Height: 6' 11⁄ 2 " | Weight: 230 pounds

He’s undersized and inconsistent, but exceedingly athletic and rangy. Joseph will fit in as a 4-3 WILL who could be a tackling machine as long as he’s covered up.

61. Joe Jackson, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)

Height: 6' 41⁄ 4 " | Weight: 275 pounds

An unrefined, face-up pass rusher, Jackson is raw but has plenty of room for development. He’s powerful, twitched-up and can bully blockers setting the edge. With a little polish to his pass-rush moves, he could become a quality three-down player.

62. Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia

Height: 5' 101⁄ 4 " | Weight: 187 pounds

He has played only two full seasons at receiver, and Hardman is still coming into his own at the position. The tools are there though. Hardman is a burner who shows the ability to track the ball and make plays downfield, as well as the competitiveness to create after the catch when the ball gets into his hands early.

63. Michael Deiter, G/C, Wisconsin

Height: 6' 51⁄ 8 "" | Weight: 309 pounds

He’s had experience at left tackle, left guard and center at Wisconsin, and Deiter offers good range on outside-zone runs and movement skills to land blocks when pulling. A lack of length (331⁄ 8 -inch arms) limits him in pass protection though.

64. Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 271 pounds

A super-sized edge rusher with good movement skills for a player with his length, Nelson shows good get-off and an excellent motor. He should be a quality complementary pass rusher with the chance to develop into a bigger force as he adds to his currently shallow repertoire of moves.

65. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

Height: 5' 101⁄ 8 " | Weight: 216 pounds

He got lost a bit in Alabama’s overcrowded backfield, but Harris has a solid all-around skillset. He runs with proper patience and tempo, good balance and consistently falls forward. He’s a reliable check-down option and excellent in pass protection. He’s not a foundational back, but he can be a workhorse and reliable cog in an offense.

66. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

Height: 5' 101⁄ 8 " | Weight: 222 pounds

Montgomery has a compact build and runs with outstanding contact balance, able to consistently break tackles. He seeked out contact at the collegiate level, and he won’t break tackles in the NFL like he did in the Big 12. He also lacks true breakaway speed and took on a fairly large workload over the past two years (573 touches). But Montgomery’s low center of gravity and nasty stiff arm, plus solid work as a pass-catcher, should make him a lead back in the NFL.

67. Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State

Height: 6' 21⁄ 2 " | Weight: 221 pounds

A contested-catch specialist, Harmon bullied defensive backs at the collegiate level. He has the size and physical nature (he’s aggressive with his hands at the catch point, sometimes to the point of daring officials to flag him), to become a quality NFL starter as he adds some nuance to his route running.

68. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

Height: 6' 31⁄ 2 " | Weight: 253 pounds

He’s a savvy, productive pass rusher with the athleticism to get into the backfield at the NFL level, but Ximines is a tweener—undersized for a 4-3 end but unproven in space for teams looking at his as a 3-4 linebacker.

69. Elgton Jenkins, C/G, Mississippi State

Height: 6' 41⁄ 2 " | Weight: 310 pounds

He played tackle early in his career before moving inside, where Jenkins has found his home at center. He brings a good length and athleticism, though he’s more finesse and could be limited to outside-zone schemes. He tends to play too high in tight quarters, sacrificing power at the point of attack and anchor strength in pass protection.

70. Isaiah Buggs, DL, Alabama

Height: 6' 31⁄ 8 " | Weight: 306 pounds

Buggs played across the line at Alabama and is a fluid mover who anchors well when setting the edge. The question is what kind of impact he’ll have with a lack of bend, short arms and ordinary quickness at the snap. His motor and versatility will earn him at least a rotational role, with the chance to become a starting 3-technique in an even front or a 3-4 end.

71. Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan

Height: 6' 23⁄ 4 " | Weight: 256 pounds

A high-effort edge rusher with some explosive traits, Winovich consistently creates pressure. Defending the run will be a challenge though, with his undisciplined style and lack of ideal size for a 4-3 end. He could appeal to 3-4 teams as an outside linebacker, but seems more comfortable attacking upfield than dropping into space.

72. Darnell Savage, S, Maryland

Height: 5' 103⁄ 4 " | Weight: 198 pounds

An undersized but versatile and athletic safety, Savage is at his best matching up with slot receivers and tight ends in man coverage. He has good range, with the speed and instincts to make plays on the ball in zone coverage as well. The lack of size shows up as a tackler.

73. Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas Tech

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 251 pounds

Sternberger is a savvy route runner with natural hands, making up for a lack of elite athleticism. He’ll give effort as a blocker, but probably fits as more of an H-back/flex option rather than an in-line tight end. He has a chance to emerge as a quality second or third option in the passing game.

74. Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

Height: 6' 33⁄ 4 " | Weight: 308 pounds

An athletic zone blocker with a good feel for angles, Lindstrom should be a plug-and-play starter for an outside-zone scheme. With his movement skills, he should become a better pass-blocker if he learns to utilize his length more effectively.

75. Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss

Height: 6' 43⁄ 8 " | Weight: 254 pounds

A high school quarterback who moved to tight end at Ole Miss, Knox had limited statistical production for the Rebels (39 catches, 0 TDs over the past two seasons), but it’s easy to see why he’s more highly regarded than his stats would suggest. He’s a field-stretching threat with the athleticism to create mismatches. He showed the ability to track the ball and snatch it away from his frame when he got opportunities. Lining up in an offense with three draftable receivers (D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown and DaMarkus Lodge) suppressed his opportunities more than anything.

76. Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois

Height: 6' 03⁄ 8 " | Weight: 324 pounds

The back-flipping FCS prospect is built like a bowling ball with the explosive movement skills to be a disruptive one-gap lineman. He’ll get swallowed up against the run, making him something of an all-or-nothing penetrator who has a chance to be a quality rotational player.

77. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Height: 6' 53⁄ 8 " | Weight: 227 pounds

A big-bodied, long-armed power forward of a receiver, Butler was a catch-and-run monster in the Big 12. He ran a limited route tree at Iowa State and dropped too many catchable balls, possibly because of ball-tracking issues, but if he can be coached up into a more well-rounded receiver and more consistent pass-catcher, he has the size and explosiveness to be a serious force.

78. Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky

Height: 6' 17⁄ 8 " | Weight: 213 pounds

A Seattle-style corner, Johnson has an excellent blend of length (325⁄ 8 -inch arms), long speed and fluid athleticism. There are some change-of-direction limitations underneath and some inconsistency tracking the ball downfield, but he has the traits to become a quality starter in a Cover-3.

79. Connor McGovern, G, Penn State

Height: 6' 53⁄ 8 " | Weight: 308 pounds

No relation to the Broncos guard of the same name, McGovern comes with plug-and-play ability for a team looking to establish a physical, relatively run-heavy attack. He has the power to win in tight quarters and enough athleticism to get out as an effective pull blocker. He’s more comfortable attacking than retreating in pass protection.

80. Chuma Edoga, OT, USC

Height: 6' 31⁄ 2 " | Weight: 308 pounds

He’s raw, but Edoga has the length (343⁄ 4 -inch arms) and athleticism to hold up as a pass protector at left tackle. Right now he’s better in the run game, where his athleticism shows up landing blocks in space. If he can become more technically sound and efficient with his movements in pass-protection, he’ll be a quality starter.

81. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

Height: 6' 21⁄ 2 " | Weight: 217 pounds

A twitchy, athletic, gun-slinging quarterback, Grier can be undisciplined in his mechanics and is often erratic as a decision-maker, but his aggressiveness fits in the current NFL. Teams might not trust him early coming out of a very QB-friendly system at West Virginia, and middling arm strength could cap his long-term upside. He’ll enter the NFL as a backup with a chance to develop into a starter.

82. Juan Thornhill, S/CB, Virginia

Height: 6' 01⁄ 4 " | Weight: 205 pounds

He played cornerback and safety at UVa, and Thornhill has the fluid athleticism, instincts and length to be developed a number of ways at the next level. He’s a bit underpowered as a hitter, and a bit stiff in his movements as a matchup corner, but his overall cover skills and ball-hawking nature will earn him a sub-package role early with the chance to become a starter in two or three years.

83. L.J. Collier, DL, TCU

Height: 6' 21⁄ 4 " | Weight: 283 pounds

Stout and physical, Collier has the heavy hands to hold his own as a run defender and flashes the quickness to make some plays in the pass rush. He could carve out a role as an early-down end and pass-rushing 3-technique.

84. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa

Height: 5' 113⁄ 8 " | Weight: 210 pounds

Instinctive in coverage and physical filling against the run, Hooker has a balanced skillset and will appeal to teams looking for interchangeable safeties. He has some limits in coverage and won’t match up well with receivers and athletic tight ends, but is one of the higher-floor safeties in this draft class.

85. Dru Samia, G, Oklahoma

Height: 6' 43⁄ 4 " | Weight: 305 pounds

A four-year starter at Oklahoma, Samia is at his best on the move in the run game, where he has the range and athleticism to land blocks on the second level. He has some issues as a pass-protector, especially against power, but has early starting potential for an outside-zone team.

86. Germaine Pratt, STACK LB, N.C. State

Height: 6' 21⁄ 2 " | Weight: 240 pounds

A converted defensive back, Pratt is a rangy and aggressive run-and-chase linebacker and one of the best cover LBs in this class. He needs to be kept clean by his defensive line, but has the ability to make a sub-package impact early with a chance to become a starter as a 4-3 WILL.

87. Andy Isabella, WR, Massachusetts

Height: 5' 83⁄ 4 " | Weight: 188 pounds

Undersized but exceptionally athletic, Isabella has the quickness to separate underneath and is one of the fastest players in this draft class. He has an especially small catch radius, a tendency to let the ball get into his frame and could stand to be more efficient in some of his routes, but the tools are there for Isabella to be a dangerous slot machine.

88. Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 322 pounds

A nimble mover at 320-plus pounds, Howard’s quick feet, length (34-inch arms) and girth will give him a chance to become a starter in the NFL. The jump in competition will likely require something of a redshirt year, but his ceiling is significant.

89. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 225 pounds

A savvy contested-catch receiver, Arcega-Whiteside has good size and a knack for leveraging defensive backs at the catch point. He shows excellent concentration and body control when adjusting to the ball downfield and was a major red-zone weapon at Stanford. He doesn’t have the kind of twitch to separate consistently, but finds a way to make plays. He has a chance to become a quality No. 2 receiver and touchdown maker in the red zone.

90. Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama

Height: 6' 33⁄ 8 " | Weight: 247 pounds

A Nick Saban product, Miller did a little bit of everything, getting reps at inside linebacker as well as outside, which is where he projects at the next level. He has the length, motor and enough athleticism to create as a pass-rusher and is comfortable playing in space. He’ll give effort setting the edge, but might struggle against NFL power.

91. Charles Omenihu, DL, Texas

Height: 6' 53⁄ 8 " | Weight: 280 pounds

He has an ideal blend of athleticism and length (361⁄ 2 -inch arms) for the edge, and he flashed at times when lined up on the edge. He’s raw—Omenihu needs a better gameplan as a pass rusher—but his upside is significant.

92. D’Andre Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Height: 6' 23⁄ 8 " | Weight: 251 pounds

He’s a bit of a straight-line athlete, but Walker has good initial burst and shows some savvy as a pass-rusher. He works hard to set the edge and is capable when asked to drop into coverage. He fits best as a 3-4 OLB and profiles as a quality No. 2 edge rusher.

93. Saivion Smith, CB, Alabama

Height: 6' 07⁄ 8 " | Weight: 199 pounds

A five-star recruit for LSU who ended up leaving and spending a year in JUCO before one season under Nick Saban, Smith is still very much a work-in-progress. But his overall athleticism and outstanding length (331⁄ 4 -inch arms) are intriguing traits. He had impressive highs along with some troubling lows last season. He probably won’t be trusted as a rookie, but the pieces are there for him to become a quality starter as a press corner.

94. Dennis Daley, OT, South Carolina

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 317 pounds

A JUCO transfer who became a two-year starter at left tackle in the SEC, Daley offers enough length and athleticism to become a starting tackle at the next level. He has room to improve, especially when it comes to his hand usage, but the level of competition he faced in college could have him ready for the field earlier than the other developmental OT prospects in this class.

95. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri

Height: 6' 17⁄ 8 " | Weight: 201 pounds

A pure deep threat, Hall gets to top speed quickly, stacks defensive backs and kills with long speed—he averaged 23.5 yards-per-catch over the past two seasons. He’ll have to become a little more well-rounded at the next level, especially as opponents look to re-route him early in the down. But he has the size, speed and body control to be developed into more than a pure deep threat if he lands with the right coaching staff.

96. Gerald Willis III, DT, Miami (Fla.)

Height: 6' 13⁄ 4 " | Weight: 302 pounds

After being highly recruited out of high school, Willis took a circuitous route to stardom at the collegiate level, transferring from Florida after butting heads with coaches and teammates and taking a year off from football in 2017. He’s a bit of a one-trick pony, a one-gap penetrator who can get into the backfield. He’ll get swallowed up against the run, but should at least be a force in a pass-rushing role early in his career.

97. David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

Height: 6' 61⁄ 4 " | Weight: 308 pounds

A former tight end who grew into a big right tackle prospect, Edwards is still learning the position and played through a shoulder injury for most of last year. He offers rare size and good movement skills but has to become more of a technician and play with better balance overall. He was up-and-down as a junior and likely needs a developmental year or two.

98. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

Height: 6' 47⁄ 8 " | Weight: 312 pounds

A left tackle prospect who looks like the prototype, Cajuste has the requisite combination of athleticism and length (34-inch arms). He’s a bit of a waist-bender though, and needs to become much more polished and refined with his technique to make up for it. He’s probably a year away from challenging for a starting job, but the upside is there.

99. Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn

Height: 6' 23⁄ 8 " | Weight: 218 pounds

The traits are there: Stidham has the size and mobility along with the arm talent of an NFL starter. It’s difficult to project him out of an Auburn offense that was extremely run-heavy and fairly rudimentary in the passing game, and was especially dysfunctional in 2018 due largely to atrocious offensive-line play. He’s clearly a developmental quarterback and needs to be re-programmed overall, and coached up in the pre-snap phase specifically. But he has the ceiling to be a starter if he finds the right coaching staff and the right system.

100. Bobby Evans, G/OT, Oklahoma

Height: 6' 43⁄ 8 " | Weight: 312 pounds

He was a little better at right tackle his sophomore year than he was at left tackle last year. Evans is at his best mauling in the run game and could end up inside, but his length (343⁄ 4 -inch arms) mitigates his lack of elite athleticism and gives him a chance to stay at tackle.

