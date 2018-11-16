Houston coach Major Applewhite got into it with star defensive lineman Ed Oliver in the first half of Thursday's game against Toledo.

Oliver was sitting out of his fourth straight game and was on the sideline with his teammates wearing a jacket when his coach confronted him. Applewhite came up to Oliver and started pulling the coat off of him as he explained to Oliver why he needed to take it off.

As the team went to the locker room for halftime, Oliver confronted his coach about his actions, but was partially restrained by another member of Houston's staff.

Ed Oliver was HEATED when his coach told him to take off his jacket on the sideline 😡 pic.twitter.com/2OZUAXSrJ1 — ESPN (@espn) November 16, 2018

After halftime, Applewhite said he made Oliver take the coat off because they were reserved for the players who were playing in the game.

"If you're not playing in the game, you're not allowed to wear one of those jackets," Applewhite told ESPN.

Oliver did not return to the sideline after halftime.

The Cougars won the game 48-17, despite losing quarterback D'Eriq King at the end of the first half to a knee injury.