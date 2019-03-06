Multiple teams inquired about Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen's availability at the 2019 NFL combine last week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Arizona reportedly did not indicate to any interested teams that it is willing to move on from Rosen at this time, despite rumors that they could draft Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray with their No. 1 pick.

Schefter added that the team's comments at the combine do not mean that the Cardinals will not shop Rosen eventually. The team has not, however, responded to the overtures that they’ve received from other teams to date while they continue to go through the draft evaluation process.

At the start of the combine, Arizona's general manager Steve Keim told reporters that Rosen was the Cardinals starting quarterback "right now."

After the Heisman Trophy winner reportedly met with representatives from the team in Indianapolis, however, it was reported that there is a "legitimate expectation around the league" that Murray will go No. 1 to the Cardinals in this year's draft, which is set to begin on Thursday, April 25.

The Oklahoma product tallied 54 touchdowns in his lone season as the Sooners' starter in 2018, throwing for 4,361 yards and rushing for 1,001. He became Oklahoma's seventh Heisman winner in 2018 after Baker Mayfield, now with the Browns, won the award in 2017. Murray is widely projected to go as a top-15 pick in the draft.

Arizona's interest in Murray peaked after former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury took over a Cardinals team that posted the worst record in the NFL last season at 3–13 during Rosen's rookie campaign.

The former UCLA quarterback was taken by Arizona with the No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft. Rosen threw for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 starts.

In January, a video from October resurfaced in which Kingsbury was discussing Murray. Then the coach at Texas Tech, Kingsbury praised the Oklahoma standout, saying, "I've never seen him have a poor outing. Not one. Which at quarterback, it's impossible to do, but he's done it. I would take him with the first pick of the draft if I could."