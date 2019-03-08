The internet was shocked late Thursday night when it was reported that the Steelers were closing in on a deal to send four-time All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers had been looking into trading Brown after he skipped the final regular-season game due to frustrations with the team, most notably, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh planned on making a deal before Friday.

With Brown now reportedly heading to a team that just ended a 17-year playoff drought in 2017 after spending the first nine years of his career with one of the league's most prominent franchises, people couldn't help but laugh about the situation.

Antonio Brown showing up in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/QCDXvtyWgS — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 8, 2019

WHAT IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/axgojfLfxM — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 8, 2019

Paul Manafort got a lighter sentence than Antonio Brown. — Jon Tayler, Smiling Politely (@JATayler) March 8, 2019

Y’all better show the same energy when you see @AB84 new guarantees!!! — Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) March 8, 2019

Antonio Brown by week 2 with the Buffalo Bills:



pic.twitter.com/QYtOBFVKEx — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) March 8, 2019

Okay now I thought I was the expert on petty, but the Steelers sending Antonio Brown to the Bills just changed the game. pic.twitter.com/6Xhi30naAO — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) March 8, 2019

“Why did you trade Antonio Brown to Buffalo?”



Steelers Front Office: pic.twitter.com/kAyteeV0mD — 🥶 (@ShowtimeKuz) March 8, 2019

Antonio Brown was sure he could be weird enough that the Steelers would cut him and he could get a new contract with the Patriots and now he's on the SAME CONTRACT ONLY HE'S IN BUFFALO. pic.twitter.com/67g3ZrZhe8 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 8, 2019

Antonio Brown is going to impregnate so many women in Buffalo. https://t.co/0Hzxkc9fOz — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) March 8, 2019

Twitter making fun of Antonio Brown after he got shipped to Buffalo pic.twitter.com/CE2VlgoKga — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) March 8, 2019

Back in the day we used to tell players we'd send them to Siberia, aka Green Bay, when they'd ask for a trade. Now I guess it's Buffalo. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 8, 2019

Antonio Brown: “I don’t want to be a Steeler anymore. Trade me.”



*Steelers trade AB to Buffalo*



Antonio Brown: pic.twitter.com/OFbWZGt4B7 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) March 8, 2019

I knew Antonio Brown and the Steelers were going to have a messy divorce. But the team basically put his stuff on the lawn and set it on fire. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 8, 2019

Last season, Brown led the NFL with 15 receiving touchdowns.