After Antonio Brown's Potential Trade Destination Was Reported, the Jokes Started Flying in

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly close to a deal with the Buffalo Bills involving the All-Pro wide receiver.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 08, 2019

The internet was shocked late Thursday night when it was reported that the Steelers were closing in on a deal to send four-time All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers had been looking into trading Brown after he skipped the final regular-season game due to frustrations with the team, most notably, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh planned on making a deal before Friday.

With Brown now reportedly heading to a team that just ended a 17-year playoff drought in 2017 after spending the first nine years of his career with one of the league's most prominent franchises, people couldn't help but laugh about the situation.

Last season, Brown led the NFL with 15 receiving touchdowns.

