Report: Giants Trading LB Olivier Vernon to Browns

The Giants will receive guard Kevin Zeitler in return for Olivier Vernon. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 08, 2019

The Giants have traded linebacker Olivier Vernon to the Browns, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Friday.

According to Rapoport, the Browns are sending guard Kevin Zeitler to the Giants. New York will also receive a fourth-round (No. 155) pick, while the Browns will get the No. 132 pick in exchange.

The news comes just two days after the Giants declined to use a franchise tag on defensive playmaker Landon Collins.

Vernon logged seven sacks last season, his second-highest total since signing with the Giants in 2016, despite missing the first four games with a high-ankle sprain. In three seasons since signing an $85 million contract with the Giants, Vernon has 22 sacks and 131 total tackles.

Zeitler, who signed with the Browns in 2017, was ranked as Pro Football Focus's sixth-best offensive guard in 2018, allowing just one pressure in pass protection for every 63 snaps.

Vernon had two years left remainin on his contract and a base salary of $15.25 million in 2019 and 2020 with cap hits of $19.5 million both years.

By trading him prior to June 1, the Giants will save $11.5 million against the cap and carry $8 million in dead money on their books for the 2019 season.

