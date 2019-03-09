The Chiefs have signed running back Carlos Hyde, the team announced Saturday. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kansas City signed Hyde to a one-year deal worth $2.8 million with $1.6 million of his contract guaranteed.

Hyde was released by the Jaguars on Friday, the team who acquired him from the Browns in a trade last fall. Schefter first reported Saturday morning that the newly available running back was scheduled to visit Kansas City that day.

The 28-year-old Ohio State product is a veteran of five seasons. Hyde was taken by the 49ers in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft and spent his first four seasons in San Francisco. After starting the 2018 season in Cleveland on a three-year deal, the Browns sent Hyde to Jacksonville for a fifth-round pick in October.

Through 14 appearances, Hyde finished the season with 571 yards on 172 attempts for five touchdowns. Hyde has posted two 900-plus-yard seasons in 2016 and 2017.

He will join Damien Williams and Darrel Williams as the only running backs on the Chiefs roster. Kansas City finished the 2018 season at 12–4 after an overtime loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship.