The Cleveland Browns traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick, the team announced Friday.

Hyde joined the Browns this past offseason and has 382 yards rushing and five touchdowns so far in 2018.

The move comes after the Jaguars announced that running back Leonard Fournette would miss his third-straight game on Sunday when the team takes on the Houston Texans. Fournette has been nursing a hamstring injury that has kept him out of five total games this season. He has just 71 yards rushing on the year.

Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson Jr. will likely see increased action for the Browns in place of Hyde. Chubb has 173 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries this season, while Johnson has 111 yards on 19 attempts.