Former Chiefs center Mitch Morse intends to sign with the Bills, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Morse, who will be 27 this year, played in 11 games last season for Kansas City.

Morse was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. He missed time during the 2017 season with a foot injury. While he returned that season, he re-injured his foot in Week 14 and was placed on injured reserve.

Earlier Monday, the Bills and veteran running back Frank Gore reportedly agreed to a one-year deal.