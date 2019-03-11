Veteran running back Frank Gore won't be retiring this season as the free agent agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Last season, the 35-year-old Gore played for the Miami Dolphins on a one-year contract. He recorded 156 carries for 722 yards. It was his first season in the league without a rushing touchdown.

Gore has recorded a career 3,382 attempts for 14,748 yards and 77 touchdowns over 14 seasons in the league. He was drafted by the 49ers in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft out of Miami. He played with San Francisco until 2014, and he is the 49ers all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Gore has nine 1,000-rushing-yard seasons and five Pro Bowl selections. Gore spent three seasons with the Colts before going to Miami.

He is the oldest active running back in the league.