Report: Bills, Running Back Frank Gore Agree to One-Year Deal

Frank Gore won't be retiring this season.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 11, 2019

Veteran running back Frank Gore won't be retiring this season as the free agent agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Last season, the 35-year-old Gore played for the Miami Dolphins on a one-year contract. He recorded 156 carries for 722 yards. It was his first season in the league without a rushing touchdown.  

Gore has recorded a career 3,382 attempts for 14,748 yards and 77 touchdowns over 14 seasons in the league. He was drafted by the 49ers in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft out of Miami. He played with San Francisco until 2014, and he is the 49ers all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Gore has nine 1,000-rushing-yard seasons and five Pro Bowl selections. Gore spent three seasons with the Colts before going to Miami.

He is the oldest active running back in the league. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message