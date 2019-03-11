Patriots All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowkski is still undecided regarding his potential retirement, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Monday during an episode of ESPN's NFL Live.

"I talked to Rob last night and he won't even tell me," Rosenhaus said, per ESPN's Field Yates. "He hasn't made a decision yet... I honestly don't know. I'm waiting to see like everybody else."

Gronkowski, 29, is entering his 10th NFL season. Following New England's Super Bowl victory, he said that he would take time to mull over a retirement decision.

Last season, he caught 47 passes for 682 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games (11 starts).

Speculation over whether or not Gronkowski will step away from the game has occurred following the conclusion of each of the past three seasons.

The Patriots drafted Gronkowski in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft out of Arizona.