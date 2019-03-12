Source: Chiefs Agree to Trade OLB Dee Ford to 49ers for 2020 Second-Round Pick

The Chiefs will receive a 2020 second-round pick in return.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 12, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to trade outside linebacker Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported on Tuesday.

According to Breer, the Chiefs will receive the 49ers' 2020 second-round draft pick in return. Ford and the 49ers will need to work out a new contract for the deal to be finalized.

The Chiefs placed a franchise tag on Ford at the cost of $15.4 million for 2019. The move prevented the linebacker from hitting free agency on Wednesday, but Kansas City remained open to trading him as the team shifts defensive schemes.

Ford, who was selected out of Auburn with the 23rd overall pick in 2014, is coming off his best season. Ford recorded 51 total tackles and 13 sacks in 2018, matching a career high set in 2016. After missing several games with injuries throughout the course of his career, Ford played all 16 weeks for the first time since his rookie season.

Ford has registered 137 combined tackles, 30.5 sacks, six passes defended and nine forced fumbles during his five NFL seasons.

