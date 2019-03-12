Veteran safety Earl Thomas has agreed to a four-year deal with the Ravens, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

Thomas' deal will be worth $55 million including $32 million guaranteed, per Schefter. He will receive $22 million in the first nine months of his deal.

Heading into free agency, Thomas was looking to become the highest-paid player at his position with a two-year contract worth at least $14 million per year. Landon Collins became the highest-paid safety after agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with the Washington Redskins on March 11.

Thomas, 29, saw his 2018 season come to an abrupt end after suffering a broken leg on Sept. 30. He held out of training camp leading up to the 2018 season in an effort to receive a contract extension from Seattle. After negotiations failed, Thomas gave a middle finger to the Seahawks' sideline as he was being carted off the field in Week 4.

Thomas recorded 16 tackles and three interceptions in just four games last season. He has 465 career solo tackles and 28 career interceptions.