Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Ravens, Jets Top Suitors for All-Pro Running Back

Bell sat out the entire 2018 season in his final year under contract with the Steelers. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 12, 2019

Antonio Brown has found a new home in Oakland, but his partner-in-crime Le'Veon Bell is still available in free agency. The former Steelers running back is searching for a new home as free agency hits a fever pitch, with a trio of teams headlining his potential suitors. 

Will Bell join Brown with the Raiders? Or will a team on the east coast earn his services with a significant payday?

Catch up on the latest Le'Veon Bell rumors below. 

- The Jets have given Le'Veon Bell a deadline to agree to their offer. (Connor Hughes, The Athletic)

- The Ravens and Jets are the leaders to land Bell. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

- The Jets made the "best and final" offer to Bell on Tuesday. Bell does have an affinity for Baltimore that could swing a potential signing. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

- The Ravens are "not in" on Bell. (Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports)

- Bell's deal with the Jets could end up between $17 million and $20 million per year over "at least" four years. (Matt Verderame, Fansided)

- The Jets will use some of the money originally reserved for LB Anthony Barr in a potential deal with Bell. Barr re-signed with the Vikings on Tuesday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

