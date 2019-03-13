Plenty of Giants fans were miffed by New York's decision to trade Odell Beckham to the Browns on Tuesday night, but few were more vocal with their displeasure than George R.R. Martin.

The A Song of Ice and Fire author blogged his thoughts on the Beckham deal shortly after Tuesday's trade and unleashed his frustration toward the Big Blue front office.

"Beckham was not only the best receiver on today’s Giants, but he was the best receiver this storied NFL franchise has EVER had in their long history, and probably the best receiver they will ever have," Martin wrote. "They are certainly not going to replace him with the 17th overall pick in the forthcoming draft... I thought the last two seasons were rough for Giants fans. Next year is going to make them look like the good old days.Someone pinch me. I am having a Big Blue nightmare."

Martin, a native of Bayonne, N.J, is a big NFL fan. He's snuck in numerous NFL references into the HBO program Game of Thrones – based on Martin's aformentioned novels – including a shoutout to former Super Bowl champion Phil Simms.

It's safe to say Martin won't be referencing Giants general manager Dave Gettleman anytime soon.