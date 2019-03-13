The Raiders agreed to a deal with wide receiver Tyrell Williams on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The terms of Williams' deal are unknown.

Williams has spent the last four years with the Chargers after joining the organization as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He broke out with a career year in 2016 and tallied 69 catches for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns. The Western Oregon product has 155 career receptions and 17 touchdowns.

Oakland will pair Williams with seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown, who was traded from the Steelers to the Raiders on Sunday.

The Raiders will lean on Brown and Williams to improve their struggling offense from 2018. Oakland ranked No. 28 in points per game in 2018 and No. 23 in yardage.

Oakland finished last in the AFC South at 4–12 last year. The organization hasn't won a playoff game since 2002.