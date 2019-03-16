Ex-Cowboys DE David Irving Says Jason Garrett Told Him to 'Quit, Smoke All the Weed' After Suspension

Irving was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy on March 1. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 16, 2019

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett had some harsh words for David Irving after Dallas' former defensive end was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.  

“[Garrett] told me I should just quit, smoke all the weed I want, the team didn’t need me,” Irving told USA Today's Jori Epstein on Thursday. “I’m a distraction to the team."

Irving followed his suspension with an Instagram Live appearance on Thursday. The Iowa State product announced he was quitting football as he began smoking marijuana on camera. 

"It's much better than that opiate s---," Irving added. 

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed to be more understanding than Garrett following Irving's suspension. 

"Basically, Jerry, he is supportive of me,” Irving told Epstein. "He understands my situation and what I was dealing with. Our hands were pretty much tied. His hands were tied." 

Irving previously served four-game suspensions to start the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Both suspensions were for violating the league's drug policy. 

Irving has tallied 12.5 sacks in 37 career games. He joined Dallas in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message