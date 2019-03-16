Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett had some harsh words for David Irving after Dallas' former defensive end was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

“[Garrett] told me I should just quit, smoke all the weed I want, the team didn’t need me,” Irving told USA Today's Jori Epstein on Thursday. “I’m a distraction to the team."

Irving followed his suspension with an Instagram Live appearance on Thursday. The Iowa State product announced he was quitting football as he began smoking marijuana on camera.

"It's much better than that opiate s---," Irving added.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed to be more understanding than Garrett following Irving's suspension.

"Basically, Jerry, he is supportive of me,” Irving told Epstein. "He understands my situation and what I was dealing with. Our hands were pretty much tied. His hands were tied."

Irving previously served four-game suspensions to start the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Both suspensions were for violating the league's drug policy.

Irving has tallied 12.5 sacks in 37 career games. He joined Dallas in 2015 as an undrafted free agent.