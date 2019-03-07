Former Cowboys DE David Irving Quits Football While Smoking Weed on Instagram Live

David Irving was suspended indefinitely last week for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 07, 2019

David Irving announced he is quitting football on Instagram Live Thursday.

While recording himself on live social media, Irving also began smoking marijuana and said, "It's much better than that opiate s---."

Last week, Irving was suspended indefinitely for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Irving previously served four-game suspensions to start 2017 and 2018 for also violating the substance abuse policy.

On Wednesday, Irving commented on Instagram about the prospect of the NFL changing its marijuana policy, according to Patrik Walker of 247 Sports.

"Well once they do that, give me a call," Irving wrote. "[Because] it's bulls--- how I have Xanax bars and hydros right next to me to take—given to me by the NFL, of course —however, we can't smoke the same weed the staff itself smokes."

Irving was undrafted coming out of Iowa State but ended up on the Cowboys during 2015 after spending time on the Chiefs' practice squad. After playing 27 games his first two seasons, Irving has appeared in just 10 contests the last two seasons. He has 12.5 sacks for his career. Irving is set to become a free agent this offseason, and the Cowboys will not re-sign him.

