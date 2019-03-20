The Alliance of American Football will play its championship game in Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, April 27, the league announced. The Alliance's title game was originally set to be played in Las Vegas.

The Star is owned and operated by the NFL's Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones. The Ford Center features a state-of-the-art, 510,000-square-foot indoor facility that can seat 12,000.

“The Alliance has built a foundation of high-quality football, revolutionary technology and world-class partnerships with the NFL, CBS and Turner Sports,” Jones said. “It was only natural that we at the Cowboys organization would want to join that great group of partners. I have always believed that our great game of football could use a league to give players the shot they needed to make it to the NFL, and Bill Polian, Tom Dundon and Charlie Ebersol, have done just that. We are proud to be able to host their inaugural Championship Game.”

The Alliance, in its first-ever season, features eight teams holding 52-player roster. The teams have four weeks remaining in their 10-game regular season. Two playoff rounds will take place prior to the championship matchup.

"To be able to showcase our brand of top-flight football on NFL Draft weekend in the state-of-the-art football facility built by Jerry [Jones] is a Texas-sized win for our league," said Bill Polian, the Alliance's head of football. "Texas has played a huge support role in the launch of The Alliance. Our San Antonio Commanders average nearly 30,000 in attendance for home games, and we are sure football fans in Dallas/Fort Worth will support our Championship."

The Alliance Championship game will be broadcast on CBS on Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET.