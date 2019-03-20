Are the Orlando Apollos favored to beat the Atlanta Legends in Alliance of American Football action this week?
Below is a full list of Alliance of American Football Week 7 opening spreads and totals, via BetOnline.
Saturday, March 23 – 2 p.m. ET
Orlando Apollos (-8.5) at Atlanta Legends
Over/Under: 42
Saturday, March 23 – 8 p.m. ET
Salt Lake Stallions at San Antonio Commanders (-5)
Over/Under: 40.5
Sunday, March 24 – 4 p.m. ET
San Diego Fleet at Arizona Hotshots (-3.5)
Over/Under: 39.5
Sunday, March 24 – 8 p.m. ET
Birmingham Iron (-2.5) at Memphis Express
Over/Under: 37