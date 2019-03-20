Opening Lines, Totals for Every Alliance of American Football Week 7 Game

Are the Orlando Apollos favored to beat the Atlanta Legends in Alliance of American Football action this week?

By Kaelen Jones
March 20, 2019

Below is a full list of Alliance of American Football Week 7 opening spreads and totals, via BetOnline.

Saturday, March 23 – 2 p.m. ET

Orlando Apollos (-8.5) at Atlanta Legends
Over/Under: 42

Saturday, March 23 – 8 p.m. ET

Salt Lake Stallions at San Antonio Commanders (-5)
Over/Under: 40.5

Sunday, March 24 – 4 p.m. ET

San Diego Fleet at Arizona Hotshots (-3.5)
Over/Under: 39.5

Sunday, March 24 – 8 p.m. ET

Birmingham Iron (-2.5) at Memphis Express
Over/Under: 37

