The Cowboys will sign free-agent safety George Iloka, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Iloka played for the Vikings in 2018 after six years in Cincinnati.

Iloka was drafted in the fifth round in the 2012 NFL draft. The Boise State product started 76 games with the Bengals, tallying nine interceptions and 346 tackles. He appeared in all 16 games with Minnesota in 2018.

Dallas won the NFC East for the third time in five years in 2018 at 10–6. The Cowboys were the NFL's No. 6 scoring defense, holding opponents to 20.3 points per game. They lost to the Rams 30-22 in the NFC divisional round.

Iloka will join Xavier Woods, Jeff Heath, Kavon Frazier and Darius Thompson in Dallas' safety rotation. Former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was rumored to be a potential fit with the Cowboys, but the three-time All-Pro has yet to sign with a new team.