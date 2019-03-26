Bill Belichick Gave a Quintessentially Bill Belichick Response to Rob Gronkowski's Retirement

The Patriots coach was brutally honest when discussing the Hall of Fame tight end's decision to hang up his cleats.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 26, 2019

Bill Belichick likes to keep it real.

So of course he kept that same energy when discussing future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski retiring after helping the Patriots claim a record-tying sixth Super Bowl.

So what exactly is the energy you bring when discussing arguably the greatest tight end of all time?

"Rob's ... I think my comments on Rob speak for themselves," Belichick says. "He's pretty special in every category."

Never change Belichick.

To be fair, he did issue an official statement on Gronkowski literally moments after Gronk's decision was posted on Instagram, so it's not like we didn't have plenty of thoughts from the coach on his former player.

Of all the times Belichick has been short with media, this makes the most sense. We all know he isn't the type of guy to repeat himself or elaborate on something he already commented on. Belichick doesn't do redundancy.

Plus, the man voluntarily provided us with 131 words about Gronkowski in his initial statement. Did you really think he had anything extra to add?

