Bill Belichick likes to keep it real.

So of course he kept that same energy when discussing future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski retiring after helping the Patriots claim a record-tying sixth Super Bowl.

So what exactly is the energy you bring when discussing arguably the greatest tight end of all time?

Bill Belichick on Rob Gronkowski pic.twitter.com/9G9EBRwZ31 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) March 26, 2019

"Rob's ... I think my comments on Rob speak for themselves," Belichick says. "He's pretty special in every category."

Never change Belichick.

To be fair, he did issue an official statement on Gronkowski literally moments after Gronk's decision was posted on Instagram, so it's not like we didn't have plenty of thoughts from the coach on his former player.

Statement from Bill Belichick on @RobGronkowski. pic.twitter.com/aSivcAkF3u — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 25, 2019

Of all the times Belichick has been short with media, this makes the most sense. We all know he isn't the type of guy to repeat himself or elaborate on something he already commented on. Belichick doesn't do redundancy.

Plus, the man voluntarily provided us with 131 words about Gronkowski in his initial statement. Did you really think he had anything extra to add?