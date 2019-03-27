The Eagles are looking into a plan that is sure to bring joy to their fan base, and potential others in the NFC East as well.

According to Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer, owner Jeffrey Lurie said bringing back the classic kelly green jerseys is "high priority" and he hopes to make it a reality for the 2020 season.

The team's owner has looked into bringing back the uniforms as an alternative, but the NFL only allows teams one helmet scheme for the season for safety reasons, and the kelly green jerseys would not match with the dark green helmets the team currently wears.

In 2017, Lurie presented a resolution to allow for alternate helmets as well as alternate uniforms, but the league has not changed course.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is in favor of reverting back to the old colorway.

Can we bring these uniforms back @Eagles... — Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) February 21, 2019

The team last wore the jerseys in the 2010 season opener.