Eagles Trying to Bring Back Kelly Green Jerseys as Alternate Uniform for 2020

The Eagles last wore the kelly green jerseys in the 2010 season opener.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 27, 2019

The Eagles are looking into a plan that is sure to bring joy to their fan base, and potential others in the NFC East as well.

According to Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer, owner Jeffrey Lurie said bringing back the classic kelly green jerseys is "high priority" and he hopes to make it a reality for the 2020 season.

The team's owner has looked into bringing back the uniforms as an alternative, but the NFL only allows teams one helmet scheme for the season for safety reasons, and the kelly green jerseys would not match with the dark green helmets the team currently wears.

In 2017, Lurie presented a resolution to allow for alternate helmets as well as alternate uniforms, but the league has not changed course.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is in favor of reverting back to the old colorway.

The team last wore the jerseys in the 2010 season opener.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message