The Cowboys and Dolphins agreed to a trade for defensive end Robert Quinn that would send the defensive end to Dallas, the Cowboys announced Thursday.

In exchange, the Cowboys are sending a 2020 sixth-round pick to Miami. He has one year remaining on his contract, but the Cowboys are working to lower his current hit on the salary cap. The Cowboys deal is a reported one-year contract for Quinn

The 28-year-old Quinn spent last season with Miami. In 16 games last year, Quinn recorded 38 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Before playing in Miami, Quinn spent seven seasons with the Rams. He was drafted at No. 14 overall in the 2011 NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams.

Quinn has 69 sacks and 23 forced fumbles for his career. In 2013, he was named an All-Pro after getting 19 sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown on the season.

In March 2018, Quinn was traded to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-round picks.