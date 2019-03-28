Cowboys, Dolphins Agree to Trade for DE Robert Quinn

The Cowboys and Dolphins agreed to a trade for defensive end Robert Quinn, sending the defensive end to Dallas.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 28, 2019

The Cowboys and Dolphins agreed to a trade for defensive end Robert Quinn that would send the defensive end to Dallas, the Cowboys announced Thursday.

In exchange, the Cowboys are sending a 2020 sixth-round pick to Miami. He has one year remaining on his contract, but the Cowboys are working to lower his current hit on the salary cap. The Cowboys deal is a reported one-year contract for Quinn

The 28-year-old Quinn spent last season with Miami. In 16 games last year, Quinn recorded 38 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Before playing in Miami, Quinn spent seven seasons with the Rams. He was drafted at No. 14 overall in the 2011 NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams.

Quinn has 69 sacks and 23 forced fumbles for his career. In 2013, he was named an All-Pro after getting 19 sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown on the season.

In March 2018, Quinn was traded to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-round picks.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message