The Rams will trade defensive end Robert Quinn to the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

In exchange for Quinn, Miami will be sending a mid-round draft pick, Schefter reports.

Quinn has 62.5 sacks and 21 forced fumbles for his career and in 2013 he was named an All-Pro after getting 19 sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown on the season. Last year he had 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported last month that the pass rusher was mentioned in the deal with the Chiefs that will bring Marcus Peters to Los Angeles, but the Rams just sent two picks to Kansas City for the All-Pro cornerback.

Quinn still has two years and $22 million remaining on his contract.