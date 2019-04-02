Steve Spurrier didn't seem too concerned with the AAF's decision to suspend football operations on Tuesday and noted that his team's standing atop the developmental league standings.

"We're all disappointed, but on the other side, we're the champs, right?" Spurrier told reporters in Orlando. "We're 7–1 and the next teams are 5–3... The players have had wonderful attitudes, and the effort level they've played with has been very rewarding for me and the coaching staff. We started the season wanting to win the Alliance championship, and if they declare a champ, hopefully these guys will be declared the champ, because they certainly are deserving."

The Apollos currently lead the Eastern Conference at 7–1. Quarterback Garrett Gilbert leads the AAF in passing yards, while Apollos wideout Charles Johnson is the league's leading receiver.

The AAF began its inaugural season in February with teams in Atlanta, Birmingham, Memphis, Orlando, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego and Tempe. The league played eight of its ten scheduled games before Tuesday's announcement.