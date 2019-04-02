The Alliance of American Football will suspend football operations on Tuesday, reports ProFootballTalk. The league is just eight weeks into its inaugural season.

SI's Albert Breer reported AAF team officials have a conference call with the league office at 1 p.m. ET. Breer reported there's a perception inside the league that AAF majority owner Tom Dundon bought a bought a stake in the league for the gambling app being developed with one source saying, "Dundon got the technology he wanted and he's now minus one rather large headache." SI's Conor Orr reported league heads were stunned and still working on a solution.

According to ProFootballTalk, the league is not folding yet but it is heading that way.

Dundon told USA Today last week that the league was in jeopardy of folding if it wasn't able to use young NFL talent in its second season. He said the NFL Players Association is not cooperating with the league and said if the union wouldn't cooperate, the AAF "can't be a development league." The league was intended to be a feeder system for the NFL. Breer added that the NFLPA had consistent dialogue with the AAF over the last few weeks, and was surprised that Dundon went public with his plea for their help.

Dundon invested $250 million in the AAF in February. According to ActionNetworkHQ's Darren Rovell, Dundon will lose approximately $70 million on his investment and he made the decision against the wishes of league co-founders Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian.

The AAF is in Week 9 of its 10-week regular season. The Orlando Apollos lead the East Division at 6–1, while the San Antonio Commanders lead the West at 5–2. The AAF has eight teams in Atlanta, Birmingham, Memphis, Orlando, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego and Tempe.

A second upstart league, the relaunch of WWE billionaire Vince McMahon's XFL, is set to launch in February 2020 with games the weekend after the Super Bowl. The XFL will feature eight teams (seven of which are in NFL markets) that will play a 10-week schedule. McMahon recently sold $272 million in WWE stocks to help fund the XFL.