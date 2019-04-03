Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said his firing in 2018, "couldn't have been handled any worse," according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

McCarthy was fired on Dec. 2 after a loss to the Cardinals. He said he "expected" a potential firing if Green Bay missed the playoffs in 2018, but said the timing "stunned me."

"Anytime you lose a close game, it's a difficult time emotionally afterwards, but when you lose a home game at Lambeau Field in December, it's really hard. And that hasn't happened very often," McCarthy told Demovsky. "I walked out of my press conference, and I'm thinking about the game, thinking about how our playoff shot was now minimal. That's where my head was at. And when I was told Mark Murphy wanted to see me – and the messenger was cold and the energy was bad. Mark said it was an ugly loss, and it was time to make change."

McCarthy has the most wins of any Packers coach in the Super Bowl era. He has the second-most wins in franchise history, trailing only Curly Lambeau. The Packers reached the playoffs nine times with McCarthy, defeating the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

Green Bay finished third in the NFC North in 2018 at 6–9–1. Former Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur was hired as the team's head coach on Jan. 7.