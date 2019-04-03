Free-agent wide receiver Ryan Grant signed with the Raiders on Wednesday, the team announced.

The terms of Grant's deal have not been disclosed. He joins Oakland after spending the 2018 season in Indianapolis. Grant caught 35 passes from Andrew Luck last year, tallying 334 yards and one touchdown.

Grant played for the Redskins from 2014-17. The Tulane product tallied 84 catches in 64 games for Washington, finding the end zone six times. Grant was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

Wednesday's signing continued Oakland's wide receiver spending spree over the offseason. The Raiders traded for Antonio Brown on March 10, then signed former Chargers wideout Tyrell Williams on March 13.

Oakland finished last in the AFC North at 4–12 in 2018. The Raiders haven't won a playoff game since 2002.