Rams head coach Sean McVay reportedly had his home burglarized on Thursday night, according to TMZ Sports.

Three men reportedly stole $20,000 worth of jewelry and purses after breaking into McVay's home by bashing in the back door.

McVay was not home during the incident. Damages are being assessed.

McVay's home security system alerted police of the situation.

Authorities are reportedly still looking to identify the three men who broke in. Police have video of the incident from McVay's home and a neighbor.