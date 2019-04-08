Antonio Brown is taking his public jousting of former Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster from Twitter to Instagram. On Monday, the new Raiders wideout continued his jabbing at Smith-Schuster when he shared a direct message the younger receiver once sent Brown seeking advice.

AB’s latest message to JuJu Smith-Schuster via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/WXBAc8a7jo — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 8, 2019

Brown and Smith-Schuster had traded words over Twitter on Sunday. Brown quoted a fans tweet at him which featured a graphic of Smith-Schuster winning Steelers Team MVP last year, which reportedly played a factor in Brown desiring a move away from Pittsburgh. He suggested Smith-Schuster's late-game fumble against the Saints last year cost the Steelers their postseason chances.

Smith-Schuster didn't appear to go on the offensive during Sunday's social media spar. He posted a tweet stating that he was "genuinely happy" when Brown was traded and earned a contract in the range he was seeking. "... now he takes shots at me on social media?" Smith-Schuster asked.

For the time being, the answer is yes. However, considering that Texans safety Justin Reid has already come to Smith-Schuster's defense, tweeting that he "can't want to smash this dude", perhaps Brown might want to avoid making too many enemies online.

Meanwhile, former Steeler Le'Veon Bell and running back James Conner appear to be on good terms.

I usually don’t post private conversations...but this txt just hit me so differently...I love youu to death bro 🖤🙌🏾 @JamesConner_ #AllPositiveVibes pic.twitter.com/Bzwp9g5LO3 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) April 8, 2019

Bell, who sat out all of last season as he held out in hopes of landing a larger contract, signed with the Jets this past offseason. Conner emerged as a formidable replacement for Pittsburgh last year.