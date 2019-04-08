Antonio Brown Continues Social Media Blitz, Posts Instagram Message From JuJu Smith-Schuster

Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster traded words over Twitter on Sunday. Brown continued to social media spar going Monday.

By Kaelen Jones
April 08, 2019

Antonio Brown is taking his public jousting of former Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster from Twitter to Instagram. On Monday, the new Raiders wideout continued his jabbing at Smith-Schuster when he shared a direct message the younger receiver once sent Brown seeking advice.

Brown and Smith-Schuster had traded words over Twitter on Sunday. Brown quoted a fans tweet at him which featured a graphic of Smith-Schuster winning Steelers Team MVP last year, which reportedly played a factor in Brown desiring a move away from Pittsburgh. He suggested Smith-Schuster's late-game fumble against the Saints last year cost the Steelers their postseason chances.

Smith-Schuster didn't appear to go on the offensive during Sunday's social media spar. He posted a tweet stating that he was "genuinely happy" when Brown was traded and earned a contract in the range he was seeking. "... now he takes shots at me on social media?" Smith-Schuster asked.

For the time being, the answer is yes. However, considering that Texans safety Justin Reid has already come to Smith-Schuster's defense, tweeting that he "can't want to smash this dude", perhaps Brown might want to avoid making too many enemies online.

Meanwhile, former Steeler Le'Veon Bell and running back James Conner appear to be on good terms.

Bell, who sat out all of last season as he held out in hopes of landing a larger contract, signed with the Jets this past offseason. Conner emerged as a formidable replacement for Pittsburgh last year.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message