Raiders wideout Antonio Brown drew attention on Sunday afternoon when he tweeted criticism of former Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Brown had earlier appeared to tweet indirectly at Steelers fans, writing "Keep your emotions off the internet." A comedian quoted his tweet, then seemingly made light of Brown's furniture-tossing lawsuit incident. Brown responded by urging "emotional" Steelers fans to move on and buy his Raiders jersey.

One fan replied to Brown's tweet by posting a graphic featuring Smith-Schuster beneath a "2018 Steeler Most Valuable Player" title. It was reported that Smith-Schuster earning the award played a factor in Brown wanting out from Pittsburgh.

Brown quoted the fan's tweet and picture with criticisms of Smith-Schuster for his costly fumble against the Saints late in the season last year. He added, "Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! (sic)"

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

Smith-Schuster appeared to catch wind of Brown's tweet and posted an indirect response of his own.

Keep your emotions off the internet — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media? — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

It appears no love has been lost between Smith-Schuster and Brown. The Raiders acquired Brown for a third-round pick earlier this offseason after the veteran publicly pushed for a new contract.