Kyler Murray will be in Nashville when the NFL draft kicks off on April 25, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

Murray will be joined by fellow quarterback prospects Daniel Jones and Drew Lock at this year's draft, along with 20 other top prospects who will be in the building for the first round. One notable absence from the list of attendees is Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Last year, the league hosted 22 prospects, including seven of the first 10 selections. Baker Mayfield, who went No. 1, was not in attendance.

Here is the full list of expected prospect attendees:

•Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

•Deandre Baker, DB, Georgia

•Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

•Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

•Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

•Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

•Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

•Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

•Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

•T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

•Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

•Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

•Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

•D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

•Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

•Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

•Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

•Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

•Devin White, LB, LSU

•Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

•Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

•Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

•Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama