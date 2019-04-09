The NFL draft is quickly approaching. At the end of the month, teams will be revitalized with an influx of new talent.

The Arizona Cardinals are on the clock, and it's clear that, at the very least, newly-hired head coach Kliff Kingsbury is intrigued with adding Oklahoma quartreback Kyler Murray. But it's unclear if the interest will prove enough for Arizona to select the reigning Heisman Trophy winner with Josh Rosen already in the fold.

The clock is ticking.

Here are the latest news and rumors surrounding the NFL draft:

• Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray is flying to Phoenix and will meet with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Houston DT Ed Oliver and Ohio State WR Paris Campbell are visiting the Eagles on Tuesday. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)

• Auburn CB Jamal Dean is visiting the Dolphins and Lions this week. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Video emerged of Mississippi State DL Jeffery Simmons working out at XPE Sports prior to suffering a torn ACL injury. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• UCF DT Trysten Hill has visits scheduled with 15 teams and a dozen workouts. The Eagles, Browns and Packers are among the teams who've shown interest. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)

This post will be updated with all the latest news and notes.