New England coach Bill Belichick is not saying much about Patriots defensive coordinator Greg Schiano's abrupt exit from the team last month.

"We’re not talking about an unprecedented event here," Belichick said on Schiano’s decision to leave, according to NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran. When Belichick was asked a followup about replacements, Belichick said, "Let’s stick with the draft."

Schiano announced he was stepping down from his role in March after being hired in February. In a statement, Schiano said the decision came after a "realization that [he] needs to spend more time on [his] faith and family." Before being named to his Patriots position, Schiano most recently served at the defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

In his last NFL stint, Schiano was the Buccaneers' head coach from 2012 to 2013, tallying an 11–21 record over his two seasons. He was the former head coach at Rutgers from 2001–2011.