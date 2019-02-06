Report: Patriots to Hire Ex-Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Greg Schiano

Greg Schiano is taking over the defense that allowed three points in Super Bowl LIII.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 06, 2019

Greg Schiano will be the New England Patriots' new defensive coordinator, reports Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Last month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Schiano was exploring his NFL opportunities, but a top defensive role in New England was a likely choice. Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is poised to become the Miami Dolphins next head coach. 

The 52-year-old Schiano ended a three-year tenure as Ohio State defensive coordinator this January with the head coaching change. New head coach Ryan Day announced the hiring of former Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison and former San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley as co-defensive coordinators for the Buckeyes.

Last season, Schiano worked with co-defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who will serve as Oklahoma's new defensive coordinator.

Schiano has also worked as the head coach at Rutgers from 2001–2011 and for the Buccaneers from 2013–2013.

Day took over for former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer who retired at the end of the season.

Schiano will now take over the defense that allowed just three points in a Super Bowl LIII win.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message