Greg Schiano will be the New England Patriots' new defensive coordinator, reports Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Last month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Schiano was exploring his NFL opportunities, but a top defensive role in New England was a likely choice. Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is poised to become the Miami Dolphins next head coach.

The 52-year-old Schiano ended a three-year tenure as Ohio State defensive coordinator this January with the head coaching change. New head coach Ryan Day announced the hiring of former Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison and former San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley as co-defensive coordinators for the Buckeyes.

Last season, Schiano worked with co-defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who will serve as Oklahoma's new defensive coordinator.

Schiano has also worked as the head coach at Rutgers from 2001–2011 and for the Buccaneers from 2013–2013.

Day took over for former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer who retired at the end of the season.

Schiano will now take over the defense that allowed just three points in a Super Bowl LIII win.