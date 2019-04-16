Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller is done playing football, he announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

Miller has spent the last 17 months rehabbing after suffering a serious leg injury in an October 2017 game against the Saints. He suffered a dislocated knee and torn popliteal artery while catching a 25-yard touchdown pass that was later overturned to an incomplete pass. Doctors had to perform an emergency vascular surgery in order to save his left leg.

In the Instagram caption, Miller wrote, "The time has come to move on from playing the game of football. It has been an incredible journey for myself and my entire family and we can’t thank you enough for your continued support. I would love more than anything to step on Soldier Field one last time but I physically cannot give the game and our fans what they deserve."

The 34-year-old Miller played 10 seasons in the league, recording 146 career catches for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.